Siddaramaiah urges voters to ensure 'Modi steps down & Rahul becomes PM'

He made these remarks following a road show in support of the Congress candidate from Kolar, after offering prayers at the Kurudumale Ganapathi Temple.

Calling the BJP 'a factory of lies' and asking people not to fall for lies created by it "out of fear of defeat," the Chief Minister said that the five guarantee schemes implemented by his government have a "five-year warranty".

"We honoured your vote by keeping our word," he said.

Alleging that the Modi government has hiked the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas cylinders, fertilizers, cooking oil, pulses and vegetables due to which every family in the country is troubled, Siddaramaiah said, "In response to this hardship, we announced five guarantee promises. We came to power and implemented all five."

"They are saying that guarantees will stop. Our guarantees do not stop for any reason... there is a five-year warranty for Congress guarantees," Siddaramaiah said.

"Don't fall for lies created by BJP out of fear of defeat. BJP is a factory of lies. We honoured your vote by keeping our word. The government will work in such a way that we value your vote," he added.