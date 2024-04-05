Something to cheer for? Congress manifesto vows law for 'civil unions' for LGBTQIA+ couples

New Delhi: In news that may bring cheers to LGBTQIA+ community, the Congress on Friday promised to bring a law to recognise 'civil unions' between couples from the community after wide consultations besides expanding the scope of Article 15 and 16 to prohibit discrimination on the ground of disability, impairment or sexual orientation.
It also promised that in matters of marriage, succession, inheritance, adoption and guardianship, women and men should have equal rights and they would review all the laws and ensure equality between men and women.
The promise to the LGBTQIA+ comes against the backdrop of the community’s recent unsuccessful attempt in the Supreme Court for marriage rights. The apex court had declined to legalise same sex marriage, saying that marriage is not a fundamental right and it cannot intervene.
The manifesto, released at a function here, said, “after wide consultation, Congress will bring a law to recognize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.”
A ‘civil union’ refers to the legal status that allows same-sex couples specific rights and responsibilities normally conferred upon married couples. While ‘marriage’ is a religious institution recognised by law that allows a man and woman to marry, same sex marriages are outside the scope of religion-based definition of marriage.
Amid people facing discrimination due to disability and sexual orientation, the party has also promised to expand the scope of Articles 15 and 16 to prohibit discrimination.
The manifesto also said it encourages reform of personal laws. “Such reform must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned,” it said.
Congress will ensure that, like every citizen, minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws, it said.
“ We promise not to interfere with personal choices of food and dress, to love and marry, and to travel and reside in any part of India. All laws and rules that interfere unreasonably with personal freedoms will be repealed,” it said in veiled reference to the law that bans triple talaq.
(Published 05 April 2024, 11:29 IST)