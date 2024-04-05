Something to cheer for? Congress manifesto vows law for 'civil unions' for LGBTQIA+ couples

The promise to the LGBTQIA+ comes against the backdrop of the community’s recent unsuccessful attempt in the Supreme Court for marriage rights. The apex court had declined to legalise same sex marriage, saying that marriage is not a fundamental right and it cannot intervene.

The manifesto, released at a function here, said, “after wide consultation, Congress will bring a law to recognize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.”

A ‘civil union’ refers to the legal status that allows same-sex couples specific rights and responsibilities normally conferred upon married couples. While ‘marriage’ is a religious institution recognised by law that allows a man and woman to marry, same sex marriages are outside the scope of religion-based definition of marriage.