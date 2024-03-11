Sons of Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot among Congress candidates picked in second CEC meet

New Delhi: The Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) met for the second time on Monday and is learnt to have cleared around 50 names, including that of Nakul Nath in Madhya Pradesh and Vaibhav Gehlot in Rajasthan.

Indications suggest that top Rajasthan leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are not contesting the elections, as is former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The CEC meet, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, was attended by former party chief Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and senior Karnataka Minister K J George.

Sources said candidates for around 14 of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh had been finalised, with the list including Nakul Nath, the sitting Chhindwara MP and son of Kamal Nath. There was speculation that Kamal Nath may be fielded, but he had earlier rubbished rumours about him contesting from Jabalpur.