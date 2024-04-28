Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia booked for spreading hatred

Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: Police have booked Sanatan Pandey, the Samajwadi Party's (SP) candidate from the Ballia Lok Sabha constituency, for allegedly spreading enmity and threatening the district election officer, officials said on Sunday.

District officials said an FIR was lodged against Pandey over his statement to reporters on Saturday.

During the interaction, Pandey can be heard saying that he had been winning the election last time, but the administration cost him his victory.

"I accepted my defeat last time because I didn't want to challenge the Election Commission," he told the reporters.

"During the last elections, I was attacked outside the counting centre and my vehicle was damaged by people on the side of the government," he alleged.

Pandey also said that he would not allow anything similar to happen this time.

"I have taken an oath this time. If the people of Ballia want to defeat me, I will accept it. But if the people of Ballia want to make me the victor, then the local administration or the BJP will not be able to stop me from getting my winning certificate," he further said.