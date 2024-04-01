Sri Narayana Guru forum to support Billava candidates irrespective of political parties: Sathyajith Surathkal

Mangaluru: Hindu activist and Sri Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike (SNGV) state president Sathyajith Surathkal said that the SNGV will support Billava candidates in the Lok Sabha election without looking at the party affiliation. Accordingly, the forum will support the candidature of Padmaraj R (Congress) from Dakshina Kannada, Kota Srinivas Poojary (BJP) from Udupi-Chikmagalur and Geetha Shivaraj Kumar (Congress) from Shimoga.

The forum will not support any political party and instead will support the candidates from the Billava community, thereby work towards the social, educational and economic progress of the community, Surathkal told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

"Team Sathyajith Surathkal which had initiated a campaign demanding ticket from BJP will engage in social activities and will have no connection to my political move,” he clarified.