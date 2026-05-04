Status quo in bypolls: BJP, Congress, NCP win sitting seats

<p>New Delhi: It was status quo in bypolls as the BJP, Congress and NCP retained their seven sitting seats in five states. BJP won four seats in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tripura and Nagaland, while Congress won two in Karnataka and NCP emerged victorious in Maharashtra.</p><p>The biggest victory in this bypolls was in Baramati where Sunetra Pawar won by a whopping 2.18 lakh votes against her nearest opponent -- independent candidate RY Ghutukade Sir -- who could bag only 935 votes.</p><p>Baramati fell vacant after her husband Ajit Pawar, who won the seat by 1.65 lakh votes, died in a plane crash. While mainstream parties did not field a candidate, there were 22 independents in the fray necessitating a contest.</p>.Davangere bypoll results | Locks of strongrooms broken after keys misplaced.<p>BJP's Akshay S Kardile won the Rahuri seat, which fell vacant following the death of BJP's Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile, by a margin of 1.12 lakh votes against NCP(SP)'s Mokate G Khandu. In Gujarat's Umreth that fell vacant after the death of saffron party's Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar, BJP's Harshadbhai G Parmar defeated Congress' Bhrugurajsinh Chouhan by 30,743 votes.</p><p>Another BJP winner was Jahar Chakraborti in Tripura's Dharmanagar where a bypoll was necessitated by the death of former Tripura Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. Chakraborti defeated his nearest rival CPI(M)'s Amitabha Dutta by 18,920 votes.</p><p>In Nagaland, BJP's Daochier I Imchen won Koridong by defeating independent candidate Toshikaba by 3,123 votes. Congress' T Chalukumba AO bagged just 144 votes.</p><p>Congress' Umesh Hullappa Meti won the Bagalkot bypoll defeating BJP;s Charantimath Veerbhaddrayya by a margin of 22,332 votes, while Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna defeated Shrinivasa T Dasakariyappa of the saffron party by 5,708 votes.</p>