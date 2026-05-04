Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Status quo in bypolls: BJP, Congress, NCP win sitting seats

The biggest victory in this bypolls was in Baramati where Sunetra Pawar won by a whopping 2.18 lakh votes.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 14:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 14:50 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsElectionsNCPBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us