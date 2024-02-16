Sunetra Pawar to contest LS polls? Baramati power struggle becomes intense

Mumbai: Amid the intense political struggle in the Pawar-family bastion of Baramati in the Pune district, it is almost certain that Sunetra Pawar will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls.
In fact, on Friday, both NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar were in Baramati, and in a way, it marked the launch of campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In June-July 2023, Ajit Pawar staged a revolt and joined the BJP-led NDA camp to become the Deputy Chief Minister for a record fifth time and claim the party and symbol.
The Election Commission has declared the group led by Ajit Pawar as the “real NCP party” and has also allotted the iconic “clock” election symbol to his faction. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar too, while deposing of the cross disqualification petitions from both sides, said that Ajit Pawar heads “the NCP party”.
Against this backdrop, the battle in Baramati has gained steam.
Sunetra Pawar is Ajit Pawar's wife and the couple have two sons—Jay and Parth Pawar. While Jay looks after the family business, Parth, who has political ambitions, lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Maval. Sunetra Pawar, meanwhile, is known for her social work in Baramati.
Sunetra too comes from a political family—her brother Dr Padamsinh Patil is a senior politician and former minister.
His son, Ranajagjitsinha Padmsinha Patil, is a BJP MLA from Osmanabad and a former minister.
Ajit Pawar is promoting Sunetra Pawar's work in Baramati, with a promotional vehicle adorned with her photo moving in the area. Flex banners have also been mounted on the vehicle, featuring prominent photographs of the couple.
“I do work and show to people … I don’t take selfies,” said Ajit Pawar, in what appeared to be a criticism of Supriya Sule. “Work does not get done (on the ground) by making speeches in Parliament and getting awards,” he said. “You face allegations only when you work … if you do not work, you wont face allegations,” he added.
Sharad Pawar had won the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls from Baramati in 1967, 1972, 1978, 1980, 1985 and 1990 and the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati in 1984, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004, from Madha in 2009, and had also won two Rajya Sabha elections from his home state of Maharashtra. The Baramati Lok Sabha seat has been represented for the last three terms by his daughter Supriya Sule.
Ajit Pawar had won the Baramati Lok Sabha elections in 1991 and later won seven Vidhan Sabha terms: 1991, 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.