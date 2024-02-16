Sunetra Pawar to contest LS polls? Baramati power struggle becomes intense

Mumbai: Amid the intense political struggle in the Pawar-family bastion of Baramati in the Pune district, it is almost certain that Sunetra Pawar will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

In fact, on Friday, both NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar were in Baramati, and in a way, it marked the launch of campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In June-July 2023, Ajit Pawar staged a revolt and joined the BJP-led NDA camp to become the Deputy Chief Minister for a record fifth time and claim the party and symbol.

The Election Commission has declared the group led by Ajit Pawar as the “real NCP party” and has also allotted the iconic “clock” election symbol to his faction. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar too, while deposing of the cross disqualification petitions from both sides, said that Ajit Pawar heads “the NCP party”.

Against this backdrop, the battle in Baramati has gained steam.