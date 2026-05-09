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Supreme Court directs Union govt to take over properties held in Benami in Bengaluru

The court pointed out that it is not uncommon in legal history that whenever the law seeks to prohibit, human ingenuity seeks to disguise.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsBengaluruSupreme CourtBenami properties

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