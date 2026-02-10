Menu
Supreme Court tells Election Commission to consider suggestions for curbing election expenditures

"It is for the Election Commission to lay down some guidelines. The petitioner has sought a comprehensive plan of action to curb excess election expenditure," the bench said.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 17:05 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtElection Commission

