Tamil Nadu: Sivakasi yearns for attention as ban on joint crackers hurts industry amid poll season

Adding to the woes of the labourers and the owners is the closure of 150 small and medium-sized firework units of the total 1,084 in the past six months by the Virudhunagar district administration for several violations, including producing joint crackers and for using barium nitrate. With the licences suspended, the workers are finding it hard to get jobs as several firework units have already reduced their workforce due to the ban on joint crackers as they only manufacture 'bijli' crackers.