Tamil Nadu: Sivakasi yearns for attention as ban on joint crackers hurts industry amid poll season

Sivakasi (TN): Election season is generally a busy time for fireworks units in this industrial town in southern Tamil Nadu as joint crackers and other types of fireworks are widely used during the campaign. However, the multi-crore industry has been suffering for the past few years due to a ban on the use of barium nitrate and the manufacturing of joint crackers', leading not just to loss of jobs for thousands of labourers but losses for factory owners too.
The fireworks industry has been facing a multitude of problems for the past several years after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on the bursting of crackers in the National Capital Region and introduced the concept of ‘green crackers'. Though the ‘green crackers’ are said to reduce the pollution levels, scientists haven’t found an alternative to barium nitrate, which is considered as indispensable for the fireworks’ industry.
Adding to the woes of the labourers and the owners is the closure of 150 small and medium-sized firework units of the total 1,084 in the past six months by the Virudhunagar district administration for several violations, including producing joint crackers and for using barium nitrate. With the licences suspended, the workers are finding it hard to get jobs as several firework units have already reduced their workforce due to the ban on joint crackers as they only manufacture 'bijli' crackers.
“I hardly get to work four days a week. If I include Sunday, I am jobless for at least three days in a week. How are we supposed to make both ends meet with a meagre pay?” asked Jayakumar, a labourer who is working in a new factory after his old one was closed. “I make just about Rs 250 to Rs 300 a day when compared to Rs 450 or Rs 500 earlier,” Jayakumar told DH.
Subburaj, another fireworks labourer who also lost his job, said factories have downsized the labour force due to the ban on joint crackers. “Manufacturing of joint crackers is a time-consuming process that needs a lot of human resources. With many factories not manufacturing 'joint crackers' anymore, they have reduced the workforce resulting in job loss for a few days. We get to work only in turns,” Subburaj said.
The Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association (TANFAMA) has approached all candidates from major parties — sitting MP Manickam Tagore (Congress), Vijaya Prabhakaran (DMDK), and Raadhika Sarathkumar (BJP) — with representations on the problems faced by the industry and seeking a long-term solution.
Jayakumar said election seasons, just a few years ago, would be a busy one as these companies will get “impromptu orders” from candidates and dealers across the country. “That market is completely gone because joint crackers are the most sought-after during elections as bursting them announces the arrival of the candidate or a leader at a particular place,” a fireworks manufacturer told DH.
K Murugan, joint secretary, Virudhunagar district fireworks and match works employees association, said about 40,000 people might have lost their jobs due to closure of factories in the past few months.
TANFAMA president P Ganesan told DH that they have been pushing government organisations to come out with a formula for manufacturing the new-generation joint crackers that will emit less pollution. “We are waiting for the CSIR-NEERI to get the new formulas approved by the Supreme Court. We will heave a sigh of relief when we are given a new oxidizer in place of barium nitrate,” Ganesan said.
A fireworks factory owner, whose licence was suspended for lack of safety measures, told DH on the condition of anonymity that authorities should allow the factories to be opened within a month or two after imposing “strict penalties” on them but keeping them closed for months together will only cripple the industry in the long run.
Ganesan said TANFAMA has appealed to authorities not to completely seal the factory if they find safety measures but impose a ban on mixing and filling of chemicals until they ensure safety for their employees.