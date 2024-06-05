Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Owaisi holds firm in Hyderabad as BJP, Congress share Telangana spoils

Hyderabad: In a significant shift in the political landscape in Telangana, both the Congress and BJP improved their numbers, with both parties winning eight each of the 17 Lok Sabha segments in the state.
AIMIM retained its bastion in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment. While the BJP doubled its tally, the Congress, which aimed for double-digit numbers, had to settle for eight.
The main opposition in Telangana, BRS, had to settle for the third spot in 14 out of the 17 segments.
It is visible that in parts of north Telangana and the Greater Hyderabad region, the BJP has eaten away BRS votes, and in south Telangana, Congress got the BRS vote.
The BJP retained its seats in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Secunderabad and won Medak, Malkajgiri, Chevella, and Mahbubnagar. It was an embarrassment to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that the BJP wrested his sitting Malkajgiri seat, and the saffron party also won Mahbubnagar, which comes in his home district.
Congress candidates won in Nalgonda, Bhongir, Khammam Mahabubabad, Warangal, Zahirabad, Peddapalle, and Nagarkurnool.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi won in Hyderabad by 3,38,797 votes over his nearest rival, BJP's Kompella Madhavi Latha. Owaisi garnered a total of 6,59,278 votes, while Madhavi Latha polled 3,20,481 votes.
In 2019, BRS won nine seats with a vote share of 41.71%, and the BJP won four seats with a vote share of 19.65%. Congress bagged three seats by garnering 29.79% of the votes.
BJP leader Eatela Rajender, who lost in the last year assembly elections from his home turf Huzurabad, won from Malkajgiri by a margin of 387375 votes.
“In the last 24 years since TRS was founded, we have seen it all. Stellar achievements, successes, and also many setbacks The greatest glory, the formation of Telangana State, will remain our biggest achievement. Being a regional party, it won two consecutive state elections with a good majority. Currently, the principal opposition has 1/3 of the seats. Today’s electoral setback is certainly very disappointing. But we will continue to toil and will rise from the ashes again like a phoenix,” said BRS working president KT Rama Rao.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy retained his Secunderabad seat. In addition, Dharmapuri Arvind and Bandi Sanjay retained their Nizamabad and Karimnagar seats respectively.
Former minister and BJP candidate DK Aruna won in Mahbubnagar. Another BJP leader, M Raghunandan Rao, who lost Dubbak in the last assembly polls, won the Medak Lok Sabha.
Congress also won the Secunderabad cantonment assembly bypoll.
