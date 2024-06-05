Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Owaisi holds firm in Hyderabad as BJP, Congress share Telangana spoils

“In the last 24 years since TRS was founded, we have seen it all. Stellar achievements, successes, and also many setbacks The greatest glory, the formation of Telangana State, will remain our biggest achievement. Being a regional party, it won two consecutive state elections with a good majority. Currently, the principal opposition has 1/3 of the seats. Today’s electoral setback is certainly very disappointing. But we will continue to toil and will rise from the ashes again like a phoenix,” said BRS working president KT Rama Rao.