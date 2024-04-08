'Terrorists are not safe inside Pakistan': Yogi references Guardian report to assert 'Modi's India can protect itself'

Referring to a recent report in the British newspaper The Guardian, Yogi Adityanath stated, “‘The Guardian’, the prominent British daily, some four days ago, said that 20 deadly terrorists have been killed inside Pakistan, and people are suspecting the possible hand of India behind the killings.”

However, Yogi added, “We do not know what is the basis and the source of the report, but this is the new India, which knows how to provide security to its people and protect its borders. In the last 10 years, our borders have been strengthened.”

“It is now known that terrorists in Pakistan are not safe. India is leading the war against terrorism,” he emphasised.

Adityanath described the abrogation of Article 370, which provided special status under the Constitution to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, as the final nail in the coffin of terrorism.

“Pakistan can no longer dare to back anti-India terror due to the leadership of Modi and his resolve to carry out surgical strikes if required,” Adityanath added.