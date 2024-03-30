The Code conundrum: Does Model Code of Conduct need legal teeth?

It is noteworthy that almost all the provisions of the MCC are also covered under substantive laws and their violation may be considered ‘corrupt practices’ under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, or offences punishable under other laws. While appealing to caste and communal feelings to seek votes is a violation of the MCC if such pleas incite violence, they are also an offence punishable under the Indian Penal Code. Defacement of public property is not allowed under the MCC, while most states also have substantive laws to prevent the defacement of property. The EC has always taken the view that actions in cases of violations should be taken both under substantive laws as well as the MCC.

The MCC’s effectiveness in the era of social media is a new issue to be addressed.

So far, in measures that can only be termed pseudo-regulatory, the EC introduced a 'Voluntary Code of Ethics' for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to regulate social media use. Additionally, a 'Media Certification and Monitoring Committee' pre-approves political ads and monitors media violations during elections, including social media. Social media specialists are designated at district and state levels for oversight. But, given the enormous pervasiveness of social media, these measures prove to be weak and ineffective. We need laws that can effectively cover issues, ranging from user privacy and digital data proprietorship. We need laws that can effectively penalize digital disinformation and hate speeches. In times to come, we must also introduce strong and suitable reforms to the MCC to confront the ramifications of the new age of social media.

Nobody can deny that MCC’s strict observance by the political parties and candidates and its prompt enforcement by the EC have brought about a sea change in elections and the electioneering process. The MCC is now regarded not just as a model code, but indeed as a moral code of conduct.

(The writer is a former Chief Election Commissioner of India and the author of India’s Experiment with Democracy-the Life of a Nation through its Elections.)