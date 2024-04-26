Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Theme-based polling stations set up to woo Bengaluru voters

‘Every constituency has at least one such theme-based polling booth. These attract voters, especially first-time voters, who tend to click selfies at these installations,’ a senior official from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) explained. Many other polling stations were decked with Yakshagana installations and depictions of forests and wildlife in the state. To showcase the historical and cultural aspects of one of the city’s oldest festivals, the Bengaluru Karaga, a booth at the Dasappa Maternity Hospital premises featured Karaga depictions.