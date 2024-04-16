Total of 6,658 senior citizens, PwDs cast vote in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: A total of 6658 senior citizens above 85 years and persons with disabilities (PwD) have exercised their franchise from home in Dakshina Kannada.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had given the option to vote from home for those above 85 year old and above 40% PwD voters during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

So far, a total of 8,010 senior citizens and PwD voters have opted to vote from home. Of this number, only 5,011 senior citizens and 1,647 PwD voters have exercised their franchise till Tuesday, April 16.

An ailing bed-ridden senior citizen patient at Falnir also exercised their franchise from home.