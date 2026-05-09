India Politics LIVE Updates | No swearing-in for Vijay today; VCK to decide on TVK support
Hello readers, TVK chief Vijay on Friday moved closer to forming the government in Tamil Nadu, but fell short of the 118-member majority mark after the IUML withdrew its support. The VCK is set to announce its decision on backing TVK today, which will determine whether the party can form the government. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Indian Politics LIVE Updates | AMMK chief files plaint against TVK over 'forged' support letter
10:1909 May 2026
Indian Politics LIVE Updates | VCK press meet may be held at 11 am or at 2 pm: Report
10:1609 May 2026
Indian Politics LIVE Updates | Governor’s conduct seems aimed at preventing an alternative government, says Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari
#WATCH | Delhi: On Tamil Nadu political turmoil, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari says, "... Their main objective is that, with AIADMK’s support, a government can be formed. The Governor’s conduct seems aimed at preventing an alternative government, but such moments are part… pic.twitter.com/9KwXCuaOog