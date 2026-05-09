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India Politics LIVE Updates | No swearing-in for Vijay today; VCK to decide on TVK support

Hello readers, TVK chief Vijay on Friday moved closer to forming the government in Tamil Nadu, but fell short of the 118-member majority mark after the IUML withdrew its support. The VCK is set to announce its decision on backing TVK today, which will determine whether the party can form the government. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:09 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 03:50 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPI(M)DMKVijay ThalapathyCPIVCKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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