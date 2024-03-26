Two BJP Lok Sabha candidates pull out of poll race in Gujarat. Here's why

Days after the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) fielded them from two prestigious seats in Gujarat, Ranjan Bhatt and Bhikhabhai Thakor have decided to opt out of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, indicating underlying discontent within the party ranks in Gujarat.

Ranjan Bhatt, who was fielded for the third time from Vadodara, withdrew from the Lok Sabha race amidst opposition while Bhikhabhai Thakor, who was asked to fight from from the Sabarkantha Lok Sabha seat, also pulled out following Bhatt's decision, as per a report by the Indian Express.

Following Bhatt and Thakor's withdrawals, the BJP nominated Hemang Yogeschandra Joshi for Vadodara and Shobhnaben Mahendrasinh Baraiya for Sabarkantha.

The spate of withdrawals in quick succession in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where the party has been in power for more than three decades, is a rare occurrence and have highlighted short comings in the state organisation.