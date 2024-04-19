Two TMC activists injured in attack in West Bengal's Cooch Behar hours before polling

Kolkata: Two Trinamool Congress activists were seriously injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal on Thursday night, hours ahead of polling.

The constituency in northern West Bengal will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 from 7 am.

Accusing the BJP of orchestrating the attack, North Bengal Development Minister and TMC's Dinhata MLA Udayan Guha told reporters at a local hospital that the duo were on their way to the booth committee president's house in Dinhata when they were waylaid and attacked with sharp weapons.

"The BJP has already started its terror and intimidation tactics in the entire Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat. They are carrying out murderous attacks on our supporters. People will respond to their terror by rejecting the BJP," Guha said.