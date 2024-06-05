DH Interview | Ultimate goal is absolute majority in Assembly: B Y Vijayendra

It’s never a question of my future. My commitment to the party was never linked to any position. As a sincere worker of this party, I always think about the party’s interests first. Definitely, this result has increased my responsibility. I also wish to clarify here that the party did not appoint me as the party president only keeping Lok Sabha polls in mind, but to build the party, which I’ve started doing. We have MLC polls, ZP-TP polls and other elections. The ultimate goal is to expand the party’s base and ensure that it comes to power with an absolute majority in the next Assembly polls.