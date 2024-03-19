Unfazed by ‘outsider’ tag, Jagadish Shettar ready to take guard on tricky Belgaum wicket

Dharwad: Banking heavily on the Modi wave, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar is attempting to connect with the people of Belagavi and secure his electoral political innings.
However, ‘Go back Shettar’ campaign and dissent within the party have thrown a spanner in the works. Added to Shettar’s woe is Congress’s plan to avenge his ‘betrayal’ of the grand old party, if he is fielded.
Though political analysts predict that caste equations will have a say in the election, the ‘outsider’ tag is likely to dent Shettar’s prospects.
Political observer Ashok Chandargi told DH, “Though Shettar is a former chief minister, he does not have a pan Karnataka appeal and it would be tough for him to open his Lok Sabha account from here,” he said.
Chandargi pointed out that the Panchamasali Lingayats have a sizable presence in the constituency while Shettar belongs to the Banajiga sect. “Shettar will have a tough time if Mrinal Hebbalkar, son of minister and Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, contests on a Congress ticket. Laxmi Hebbalkar enjoys the support of Banajigas and Panchamsalis. In addition, the Congress will get its traditional votes from OBCs, minorities and SC/STs. Under such a scenario it becomes a difficult task for Shettar to cross the winning line,” Chandaragi explained.
Also, there is a strong opposition for Shettar’s candidature from the BJP camp in Belagavi.
“If the BJP top brass decides in favour of Shettar, local leaders may remain neutral and stay away from campaigning,” said another political analyst.
BJP leader and former MP Ramesh Katti is also in the race for the ticket. Ramesh, a Lingayat, is the chairman of DCC Bank. “Fielding him would be an advantage for BJP as the Lingayats will back him. The Marathas and Marathi-speaking people in Ramdurg, Saundatti and Bailhongal will support him solidly,” Santosh, a BJP worker from Ramdurg, said.
The Congress is furious at Shettar for “backstabbing” the party and is waiting to teach him a lesson. “Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, Laxmi Hebbalkar and KPCC president D K Shivakumar will mobilise all resources to defeat him. Discreet help from the disgruntled BJP leaders will only help Congress accomplish its mission” said a senior Congress leader.
Shettar tweets
Rubbishing the disgruntlement claims, Jagadish Shettar in a social media post, said, “The party has insisted that I contest from Belagavi and I too have given my consent. As far as opposition to my candidature, there are over 17 lakh voters in the constituency and only six or seven people are against me. Prabhakar Kore is with me and has supported my candidature.”