UP CM's 'bulldozer' against reservation for Dalits, backward classes: Congress hits back at PM

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "The outgoing Prime Minister today said that the INDIA Janbandhan should learn from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where to run the 'bulldozer'. See how Yogi's 'bulldozer' is against the reservation system for Dalits, tribals, and backward classes! The Prime Minister should clearly say that he is supporting Yogi because of his views on reservation. This is the secret behind his slogan of '400 paar'. He wants to do this so that with a majority of 400 seats in the Parliament, he can amend Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution and snatch the right of reservation from Dalits, tribals and backward classes," Ramesh alleged.