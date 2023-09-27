Upcoming assembly polls in five states will usher country in new direction: Akhilesh

On the BJP's claim that its policies ensured that a common man wearing Hawai chappal (slippers) can now travel in aeroplanes, Yadav said, “Before fulfilling this dream, they have sold many aeroplanes and airports of the country.”

Referring to PM Modi's remarks that he had to construct toilets for people as the earlier Congress governments had done nothing on this front, Yadav said, “Do these toilets have a water facility? They exist mainly on paper.”

He said the Samajwadi Party is a part of the INDIA bloc but has its 'own ways'.