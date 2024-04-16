'Vasool raja', 'Anti-Tamil Nadu': How Stalin made PM Modi the centerpiece of his poll campaign

In one of the meetings, Stalin mocked the BJP’s anti-corruption plank saying if one were to build an university for graft, Modi would be its vice-chancellor and continues to highlight the CAG reports that have flagged “irregularities” on various projects executed by the Union Government in the past ten years.

He also called the Prime Minister a “vasool raja” while taking a dig at the electoral bonds, and said that a public rally which was addressed by him and Rahul Gandhi has shaken the BJP.

From the “misuse of Governors” by the Centre to federalism to demanding equal fiscal rights for states to exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu, to opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Modi is the target for Stalin and DMK as they raise the above issues in every available platform.

One of the prime movers behind the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, Stalin also says if the bloc wins, the next Prime Minister would be someone who believes in social justice, a plank that is quite popular in Tamil Nadu.

Though the DMK chief doesn’t spare his prime rival in the state, AIADMK, calling the opposition party of being in a “secret relationship” with its former ally BJP, the prime target is the Prime Minister.

Senior DMK leaders told DH that the party believes that Modi is still “unpopular” in Tamil Nadu and that’s the one of the reasons for the DMK chief to continue to attack him, besides flaunting the welfare programs of the party-led dispensation.