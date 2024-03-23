Veerappan’s daughter to contest Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

Chennai: Vidhya Rani, daughter of notorious sandalwood smuggler Veerappan whose name spelled terror in parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, will test her electoral fortunes from Krishnagiri in the April 19 Lok Sabha polls as the candidate of Naam Tamizhar Katchi, a Tamil nationalist party.

An advocate by profession, Vidhya Rani joined the BJP in July 2020 and was appointed as the Vice-President of its state youth wing but quit the saffron party recently to join NTK led by actor-director Seeman.

“Vidhya Rani will be the NTK candidate from Krishnagiri,” Seeman announced at a public meeting in Chennai, introducing all 40 candidates contesting in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.