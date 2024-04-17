Very surprising that EC got social media post on electoral bonds deleted, says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday questioned the Election Commission's move to get a post on electoral bonds scheme deleted from social media platform X and said that the issue raised in the post makes the government 'extremely uncomfortable'.

The opposition party's remarks came after the social media platform 'X' said that the Election Commission ordered it to take down select posts of YSR Congress, AAP, N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for violation of the model code of conduct.