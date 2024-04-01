'Viksit Bharat' agenda takes centre stage at first meeting of BJP's manifesto committee

New Delhi: The road map for the government's 'Viksit Bharat' agenda took centre stage at the first meeting of the BJP's election manifesto committee on Monday as eight Union ministers and three chief ministers joined other party leaders to deliberate on its key promises for the Lok Sabha elections.

Defence minister and former BJP president Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, with Union minister Piyush Goyal telling reporters that the party has received over 3.75 lakh suggestions through its missed call service and nearly 1.70 lakh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's app (Namo).

"The road map for Viksit Bharat by 2047 was discussed in the meeting. People's enthusiastic participation for our manifesto shows their trust in the prime minister and their expectations from him," he said.