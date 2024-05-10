Visakhapatnam as capital: Will YSRCP’s proposal cut ice with voters in Andhra Pradesh?

KSRK Raju, president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Visakhapatnam says, though the proposal to make the city as the executive capital is welcome, the government should have begun rolling out necessary infrastructure to sustain the growth.

"We welcome the decision to make Visakhapatnam as capital. But before that, the government needs to study what kind of population growth is expected in the coming ten years and the kind of vehicular movement that will be witnessed in future and accordingly improve infrastructure," Raju told PTI.