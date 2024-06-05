Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Vote shares of both BJP, Congress increase in Assam

The vote share of the saffron party, which bagged nine of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, increased by 1.02 per cent from 36.41 per cent in 2019 to 37.43 per cent in 2024, while that of Congress, which secured three constituencies, rose by 1.69 per cent from 35.79 per cent in the previous elections to 37.48 per cent this time.