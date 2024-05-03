Walkovers and defections make a mockery of elections and democracy

The explanation is necessary to put in perspective the strange goings on in Surat. On April 21, Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination paper was rejected; predictably, the Congress called it dirty tricks. One candidate’s error, however, does not make for a walkover. It was only when eight other contestants withdrew their nominations and Mukesh Dalal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the only contestant left in the fray, that the process of electing turned into a fixed match with a winner who did not have to play at all.

Harvesting the history of elections, one report found that such walkovers are the rarest of rare events in India’s ferociously competitive politics. Dalal is the 22nd candidate to win without voter consent since the first election was held in 1951-1952. He is the BJP’s first candidate to have pulled off this feat.

Defections when elections are ongoing are equally problematic. A political person has the freedom to quit the party to which they belonged. A different political party is free to welcome the person into their fold. On April 29, the Congress candidate for the Indore seat, Akshay Kanti Bam, pulled out of the race, and joined the BJP. The signal he sent is loud and clear to his voters; the BJP is the best option. Since this move came days after a local Madhya Pradesh court issued directions to add murder charges against him in a 2007 land disputes case, the obvious inference is there is something fishy about this change of heart.