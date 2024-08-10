Waqf bill and Vinesh Phogat ruled India's political narrative this week; Jaya-Dhankhar faced off in Rajya Sabha

Hello dear readers!



As the nation celebrates Neeraj Chopra’s Silver medal at the Olympics, the political pot too, throughout the week, has been simmering with a lot of action.

It has been raining high-voltage drama, with episodes of blame-game, debates and war of words in the ongoing monsoon session at the Parliament.

International affairs and sports have also taken somewhat of a center stage amid national politics. With turmoil in Bangladesh over Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and wrestler Vinesh Phogat being disqualified from Olympics 2024, splashes of international affairs and athletics got added to the already heady brew called Indian politics.

Some other major political drama revolved around the Waqf Bill, eventually leading the government to refer it to a joint parliamentary committee.

So, brace yourselves as we dive into all that happened in Indian politics over the course of the past week.



Govt topples in neighboring country, India to the rescue?