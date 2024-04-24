Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh to fight Lok Sabha polls, claims lawyer

Chandigarh: Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in a jail in Assam under the National Security Act, will fight the Lok Sabha polls from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat as an Independent candidate, his counsel claimed on Wednesday.

However, his father, Tarsem Singh, said he would comment on the matter only after meeting his son on Thursday while asserting that Amritpal Singh had earlier not shown any interest in joining politics.

Amritpal Singh's legal counsel Rajdev Singh Khalsa claimed that he met the preacher in Dibrugarh jail on Wednesday and requested him to contest the polls.