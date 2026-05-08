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'We are not the ones who leave during the difficult times': Akhilesh reaffirms support to TMC, DMK; takes dig at Congress

The Congress has parted ways with its ally DMK and extended support to Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavMK Stalin

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