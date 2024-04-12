'We will deposit firearms, appoint police to protect crops'| Mangaluru farmers to initiate 'Dial 112' campaign

Mangaluru: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene district president Sridhar Shetty Bailuguthu said that depositing firearms that were licensed to protect farms from wild animals during the election is 'meaningless.'

All those possessing firearms have been asked to deposit it either in police stations or in the licensed arms dealer ahead of Lok Sabha election as per ECI guidelines.

A campaign to call the Emergency Response Support System 112 will be launched if the farms are attacked by animals, he said.

He said the campaign will be launched with tagline 'we will deposit fire arms, appoint police to protect crops.'