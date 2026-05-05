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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | How BJP went back to drawing board to reap poll dividends

The party’s penetration among Dalit and tribal voters had helped it win LS seats in north Bengal in the last two parliamentary polls.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 20:35 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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