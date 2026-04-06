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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | PM Modi accuses TMC of ‘appeasement’, calls Mamata rule ‘Maha Jungle Raj’

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that Mamata Banerjee’s party was playing a “dangerous game of appeasement”.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 19:03 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 19:03 IST
India NewsPM ModiIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool CongressCooch BeharWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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