Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Kishori Lal Sharma

The Congress on Friday announced that Kishori Lal Sharma would contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, which used to be Rahul Gandhi's regular seat, with the former Congress president slated to contest from Raebareli.
In contesting from Amethi, Sharma faces senior BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani, who had defeated Rahul from the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Who is Kishori Lal Sharma?
A native of Ludhiana, Punjab, Sharma came to Amethi in 1983 as a Congress worker, and has remained there ever since.
He is reportedly considered close to the Gandhis, having been a close associate of former Congress leader and Prime Minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi.
Following Rajiv's death in 1991, Sharma continued to work for the grand old party, campaigning for other Congress candidates in a bid to bolster the party's hold on the seat.
Reportedly, Sharma was also a key figure in Sonia Gandhi's first electoral win from Amethi in 1999, which earned her a seat in the Parliament.