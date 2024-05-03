Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Kishori Lal Sharma

Who is Kishori Lal Sharma?

A native of Ludhiana, Punjab, Sharma came to Amethi in 1983 as a Congress worker, and has remained there ever since.

He is reportedly considered close to the Gandhis, having been a close associate of former Congress leader and Prime Minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi.

Following Rajiv's death in 1991, Sharma continued to work for the grand old party, campaigning for other Congress candidates in a bid to bolster the party's hold on the seat.

Reportedly, Sharma was also a key figure in Sonia Gandhi's first electoral win from Amethi in 1999, which earned her a seat in the Parliament.