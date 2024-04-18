Will act after police investigation is complete: ECI on money seizure in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday told the Madras High Court that it would decide on the further of action on the seizure of Rs 4 crore allegedly from a relative of Tirunelveli BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran after completion of investigation by the Tamil Nadu police.

A division bench of Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sathya Narayana Prasad recorded the submission of the ECI.

The court was hearing a petition filed by an independent candidate in Tirunelveli, C M Raghavan, who sought Nagendran’s disqualification from the contest contending that the seized money belonged to him.

He had also sought the disqualification of Congress candidate Robert Bruce as about Rs 29 lakh was recovered from a DMK functionary in the constituency.

Not heeding to the petitioner’s request to fix a time limit for the ECI to act on the case, the bench opined that the agency has to wait for the police to complete their investigation.