Will expose truth of hate speeches: BJP candidate Madhavi Latha in Hyderabad

First, we have to educate people about the fear factor they live in. So, I’m telling them that they don’t have to worry. This time we have come to help them, support them, pull them out of this dirt and the kind of backwardness that they are in. Look at the roads, look at the garbage, look at the overflowing drainage, look at those open nalas. There are no schools, no properly organised way of life here. If somebody is living like this in today’s era, then we are doing injustice to them.