Will implement Mahatma Gandhi's ideology, PM Modi's vision: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is making his debut in the Lok Sabha elections, on Thursday said contesting from the Porbandar seat will enable him to put in practice the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi as well as work towards achieving the developmental vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Mandaviya said he will give further push to plastic recycling and dyeing industries in Porbandar, while working towards setting up food processing industries and encouraging cruise tourism, which have an immense potential in the constituency.

A seasoned BJP leader from Gujarat, Union Health Minister Mandaviya, who is also in-charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, will be fighting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time after being a Rajya Sabha member for two terms.