Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | With kin in the fray, all eyes on Lalu & Paswan’s bastions

Though Chirag has been a Lok Sabha MP since 2014, this is the first time he is contesting in Hajipur, from where Ram Vilas Paswan won with a record margin in 1977. Senior Paswan had won from Hajipur on seven occasions. He was, however, defeated in 1984 and 2009. Chirag earlier represented the naxal-infested Jamui Lok Sabha seat from where he won two consecutive times in 2014 and 2019. It was only after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan in 2020 that Chirag decided to present himself as a true heir of senior Paswan by contesting from his father’s fiefdom and carrying forward the legacy.