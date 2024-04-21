Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Women candidates in Bihar vying to carve their niche

Pitted against former Union minister and BJP veteran Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Rohini has no qualms in admitting that she is the daughter of two former chief ministers of Bihar — Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, besides being the sister of former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. When challenged by the BJP that Lalu is merely promoting his family, she counters in Lalu’s imitable style: “Pehle hum se fariya lijye, baad mein Lalu ji se. (First face me, only then argue with Lalu ji).”