YSRCP's Jagan Mohan & TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu to kick off poll campaign today from Rayalaseema

As the countdown for assembly and Lok Sabha polls had begun, political heat in Andhra Pradesh is expected to go one notch up from Wednesday as both, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and opposition leader, TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu are going to launch their respective poll campaigns.
Interestingly both the leaders chose Rayalaseema to launch their campaign. While Jagan would launch his campaign ‘Memamtha Sidham’ bus yatra from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, Naidu would launch his campaign ‘Prajagalam’ from his home district Chittoor. Both Kadapa and Chittoor are their respective home districts.
Following regional 'Siddham Sabhas' success, Jagan is all set to begin an extensive poll campaign with 'Memanta Siddham' Yatra from Idupulapaya.
“The yatra holds profound significance as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will begin his journey by paying homage to his father, former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya at 1pm. Subsequently, the CM will embark on the yatra by bus at 1:30 pm. During the course of the yatra, the Chief Minister will traverse through several key locations including Kumarunipalli, Vempalli, Sarvarajupeta, VN Palli (Kamalapuram), Gangireddypalli, Urutur, Yerraguntla (Jammalamadugu), and Potladurthi," said MLC Talasila Raghuram
The highlight of the yatra will be a public meeting scheduled at 4.30 pm on the Proddutur bypass road, where Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the gathering, Raghuram added.
"Region-wise public gatherings were organized under the Siddham meeting in four districts, drawing unprecedented crowds pledging their allegiance to Jagan's governance," he said.
To mobilize party members and leadership at the grassroots level, programmes are underway under the banner of 'Memu Siddham...Ma Booth Siddham' across every village in the state. The bus yatra will continue with the objective of 'Memu Siddham, Maa booth Siddham, Yennikala Samaraniki' ("We are all prepared for the election campaign").
The MLC further outlined that the Bus Yatra will visit one district/parliamentary constituency daily. Jagan will engage with the public in the mornings, receiving feedback to enhance government performance as part of the campaign. In the evenings, large-scale public meetings are scheduled in the respective district/parliamentary constituencies. Jagan will remain amidst the crowds throughout the yatra, conducted in the same vein as earlier political campaigns such as the "Odarpu yatra" and "Praja Sankalpa yatra.
“TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu will conduct Prajagalam campaign events throughout Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing the importance of knowing and resolving the issues faced by the common people. The primary objective of the campaign is to reach out to people across the assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu will conduct Prajagalam Campaign meetings,” said a TDP senior leader.
To start with, Naidu on Wednesday will conduct road shows and public meetings at Palamaner, Nagari and Madanapaalle.