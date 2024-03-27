YSRCP's Jagan Mohan & TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu to kick off poll campaign today from Rayalaseema

As the countdown for assembly and Lok Sabha polls had begun, political heat in Andhra Pradesh is expected to go one notch up from Wednesday as both, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and opposition leader, TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu are going to launch their respective poll campaigns.

Interestingly both the leaders chose Rayalaseema to launch their campaign. While Jagan would launch his campaign ‘Memamtha Sidham’ bus yatra from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, Naidu would launch his campaign ‘Prajagalam’ from his home district Chittoor. Both Kadapa and Chittoor are their respective home districts.

Following regional 'Siddham Sabhas' success, Jagan is all set to begin an extensive poll campaign with 'Memanta Siddham' Yatra from Idupulapaya.