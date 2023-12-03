It's an endorsement of people & PM Modi's resolve for 'vikshit Bharat': Srmiti Irani on BJP's win in Assembly polls

New Delhi: The BJP’s decisive wins across the three states on Assembly polls result day is an endorsement by the voters of PM Modi’s guarantees, says Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. A significant number of the voters, she tells DH’s Amrita Madhukalya, were women.
Edited excerpts:
DH: The party did not name a chief ministerial face in any of the elections this term. What worked across the states where the BJP won?
Irani: In response to the Modi guarantees, the people across these states registered an authoritative endorsement of the potency of the 'gareeb kalyan' (poverty alleviation) schemes. The votes are also an endorsement of the resolve of the people and of PM Modi for a 'vikshit Bharat' (developed India). In state after state, women as well as the tribal communities have voted for us. This win is dedicated to the voters who invested their trust in us.
DH: Once again, as the BJP registers an impressive victory, the votes of women have taken centrestage. Why do you think women voted for the BJP?
Irani: I’m elated that women had a decisive role in the BJP’s victory. The support, in particular, has been consistent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Personally, that is a matter of great joy for me. The 24 crore women in the country who have received a Jan-Dhan bank account, or be it the women who have benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, or be it women who have seen their food security protected by the free food ration scheme – many such welfare measure given by the PM have endeared him to the women of the country.
DH: The results, particularly in Chhattisgarh, were contrary to some exit polls. How do you read them?
Irani: In Chhattisgarh, the liquor and job scams as well as the Mahadev betting app scandal of the Congress party, and the fact that the central leadership of the party in Delhi had reduced the state to an ATM, had enraged the people of the state. Additionally, the Modi guarantee of Mahtari Vandana scheme, the guarantee of procurement of dhan (paddy) and tendu patta (betel leaves), is something that resonated across all villages in the state.
DH: The party could not win in Telangana, but the voteshare of the BJP nearly doubled. Do you consider that as making inroads into the South?
Irani: To make the party’s organisational structure strong in the South, the leadership has taken several steps. Whether it is appointing Annamalai as the president in Tamil Nadu, or changing the president in Karnataka, or the combination of Bandi Sanjay and G Kishan Reddy in Telangana – all of these are steps in that direction. The increase in the Telangana vote share is a result of that.
DH: Do you think that the result will have an impact on the Opposition unity in the I.N.D.I.A alliance?
Irani: Does the I.N.D.I.A alliance even exist anymore?