It's an endorsement of people & PM Modi's resolve for 'vikshit Bharat': Srmiti Irani on BJP's win in Assembly polls

DH: Once again, as the BJP registers an impressive victory, the votes of women have taken centrestage. Why do you think women voted for the BJP?

Irani: I’m elated that women had a decisive role in the BJP’s victory. The support, in particular, has been consistent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Personally, that is a matter of great joy for me. The 24 crore women in the country who have received a Jan-Dhan bank account, or be it the women who have benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, or be it women who have seen their food security protected by the free food ration scheme – many such welfare measure given by the PM have endeared him to the women of the country.

DH: The results, particularly in Chhattisgarh, were contrary to some exit polls. How do you read them?

Irani: In Chhattisgarh, the liquor and job scams as well as the Mahadev betting app scandal of the Congress party, and the fact that the central leadership of the party in Delhi had reduced the state to an ATM, had enraged the people of the state. Additionally, the Modi guarantee of Mahtari Vandana scheme, the guarantee of procurement of dhan (paddy) and tendu patta (betel leaves), is something that resonated across all villages in the state.