Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: BJP should be thankful to Abdullahs for 'destroying' Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the BJP should be thankful to Abdullah family led National Conference for “implementing saffron party’s agenda in the Union Territory (UT) and destroying the region.”

“The BJP should thank the Sheikh (Abdullah) family for destroying Jammu and Kashmir,” she told reporters. “When Omar Abdullah was in power with BJP as foreign minister, he would roam around the world negating the Kashmir issue.”

Omar was the Union Minister of State for External affairs in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA government, from July 2001 to December 2002 and his father and NC president Farooq Abdullah was chief minister of J&K.

Mehbooba criticized the BJP, emphasizing that the saffron party’s “muscular policy" would not work in Kashmir.