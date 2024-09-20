Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: BJP should be thankful to Abdullahs for 'destroying' Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the BJP should be thankful to Abdullah family led National Conference for “implementing saffron party’s agenda in the Union Territory (UT) and destroying the region.”
“The BJP should thank the Sheikh (Abdullah) family for destroying Jammu and Kashmir,” she told reporters. “When Omar Abdullah was in power with BJP as foreign minister, he would roam around the world negating the Kashmir issue.”
Omar was the Union Minister of State for External affairs in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA government, from July 2001 to December 2002 and his father and NC president Farooq Abdullah was chief minister of J&K.
Mehbooba criticized the BJP, emphasizing that the saffron party’s “muscular policy" would not work in Kashmir.
While defending her father late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's decision to form a coalition government with the BJP in March 2015, she said, “We formed a government with them (BJP) after they stayed at our door for three months.”
She also highlighted the conditions set by her party, including not tampering with Article 370, opening more roads and initiating dialogue with Pakistan and Hurriyat.
The former Chief Minister slammed the BJP's “failure to deliver on promises, including job creation.”
“They said they would create two crore jobs every year (in the country), but after lynching Muslims and demolishing mosques, they are now remembering Pakistan,” Mehbooba claimed.
She also referenced Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif's statement in Srinagar, where he echoed the National Conference and Congress's manifesto. “The BJP will fail in every field," she claimed.
Published 20 September 2024, 10:34 IST