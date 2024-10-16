Home
From being 'taboo', BJP rose with highest vote share in J&K polls: Jitendra Singh

Addressing a media conclave, Singh said the BJP registered its best ever performance in J&K and credited PM Modi for having introduced in the last 10 years a new work culture wherein the benefits of development and public welfare schemes reached to every section of society regardless of caste, creed or religion.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 20:51 IST

