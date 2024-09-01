J & K Polls 2024 | Former Hurriyat leader joins Mehbooba’s PDP

Syed Salim Gilani, a former Hurriyat Conference leader Sunday formally joined the Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Srinagar.



The announcement was made at the PDP headquarters, here, in the run-up to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections scheduled to be held in three phases – September 18, 25 and October 1.

Gilani was welcomed into the party fray by Mufti. He is likely to be the PDP’s candidate from Khanyar constituency in old city Srinagar, where he is set to face off against Ali Mohammad Sagar of the National Conference (NC), a five times MLA and former minister.