Jailed in Tihar, Engineer Rasheed to contest Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla

Srinagar: Former legislator Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, better known as Engineer Rasheed, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from north Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency.
In a statement, a spokesperson of his Awami Itihad Party (AIP) said, "The political affairs committee of the party headed by Ishtiyaq Qadri unanimously decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections in all the five constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on its own."
“Keeping in view the aspirations and sentiments of the voters of Baramulla, the party chief Engineer Rasheed will be fielded as a candidate from this constituency,” he said and demanded unconditional release of all political prisoners, including Rasheed.
Rasheed, a two-term MLA from north Kashmir’s Langate, contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla constituency and polled more than one lakh votes.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in August 2019 arrested Rasheed in connection with a terror funding case. He was the first mainstream politician to have been arrested by the NIA in the case.