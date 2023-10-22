Jailed in Tihar, Engineer Rasheed to contest Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla

Srinagar: Former legislator Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, better known as Engineer Rasheed, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from north Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency.

In a statement, a spokesperson of his Awami Itihad Party (AIP) said, "The political affairs committee of the party headed by Ishtiyaq Qadri unanimously decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections in all the five constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on its own."