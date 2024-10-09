Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 | How did the richest candidates perform?

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party
Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, who contested from the Channapora from the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party ticket lost the seat to Mushtaq Guroo of NC. Bukhari had declared assets worth Rs 165 crores and is the richest among all others in fray.
Tariq Hameed Karra, Congress
Tariq Hameed Karra, contesting from Srinagar's Central Shalteng on a Congress ticket won a total of 18,933 votes. He is the second richest candidate in fray with declared assets worth Rs 148 crore.
Devender Singh Rana, who contested on a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party from Jammu's Nagrota won and received 48113 votes. He has declared assets worth Rs 126 crore.
Mushtaq Guroo, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference
Mushtaq Guroo, who was in the fray from Srinagar Channapora on a ticket by Jammu & Kashmir National Conference won with 13717 votes. He had declared assets worth Rs 94 crore.
Abdul Gaffar Sofi, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples
Democratic Party
Abdul Gaffar Sofi, contesting on a Peoples Democratic Party ticket from Anantnag West has declared assets worth Rs 66 crore. He lost the seat to NC's Abdul Majeed Bhat.
Kuldeep Raj Dubey, who was in the fray from the Reasi seat on a BJP ticket, won with a total of 39647 votes. He had declared assets worth Rs 59 crore.
Apart from these richest candidates, some of the popular names who are contesting have declared assets which are considerably modest. Omar Abdullah, whos is in the fray from two seats of Budgam and Ganderbal, has declared Rs 55 lakh worth of assets.
Iltija, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, contesting from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, had declared assets worth Rs 28 lakh.
Published 08 October 2024, 19:45 IST