Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 | How did the richest candidates perform?

Apart from these richest candidates, some of the popular names who are contesting have declared assets which are considerably modest. Omar Abdullah, whos is in the fray from two seats of Budgam and Ganderbal, has declared Rs 55 lakh worth of assets.

Iltija, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, contesting from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, had declared assets worth Rs 28 lakh.