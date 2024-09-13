Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Modi election blitzkrieg to commence from Doda district on Saturday

Srinagar: With first phase of assembly polls just five days away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election blitzkrieg is set to commence from hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday

Modi’s high-profile campaign tour is aimed to energize the BJP base and sway undecided voters, with a critical rally planned for Saturday at Doda Sports Stadium, which is considered as center place for Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts (also known as Chenab Valley) where voting for eight Assembly seats is scheduled on September 18.

This would be Prime Minister’s first campaign event in poll bound Jammu and Kashmir after the assembly polls were announced. During the 2014 Assembly elections, as newly elected PM, Modi had addressed the BJP poll rally in Kishtwar and the party won four out of six segments.