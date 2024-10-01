Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | 28% polling till 11 am in final phase of voting

<p>Srinagar: Over 28 per cent turnout was recorded till 11 am as polling is underway for the 40 assembly constituencies in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> in the last phase of elections on Tuesday.</p><p>“With the polling gaining momentum with long queues of voters waiting eagerly to cast their ballot, all the 40 assembly constituencies across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir have recorded 28.12 percent voter turnout till 11 am in the third phase of Assembly Elections,” communicated the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.</p><p>The polling, which began at 7 am, will determine the fate of 415 candidates, including two former deputy CMs Tara Chand and Muzaffar Beig. </p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Kharge asks voters to 'teach a lesson' to those who snatched statehood from them.<p>Over 39 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and Election Commission has set up 5,060 polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir for the smooth conduct of polling.</p><p>In the last phase, polling is happening in 16 assembly segments of three border districts of north Kashmir – Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora -- and tight security measures have been put in place to ensure peaceful voting. </p><p>Over 400 companies of security forces have been deployed to maintain law and order during the voting period.</p><p>In Jammu region, voting is taking place in 24 constituencies spread over four districts of Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, and Kathua.</p><p>Long denied the right to vote, the members of the Valmiki community exercised their franchise for the first time in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and termed it as a “historic moment”. </p><p>The Valmikis were originally brought to J&K in 1957 from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district for sanitation work by the State government.</p>